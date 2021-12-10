Michael Nesmith, Monkees Member and Country-Rock Pioneer, Dies at Age 78

Michael Nesmith, a guitarist and singer for The Monkees who'd go on to innovate country-rock and pioneer music videos, died Friday (Dec. 10) at the age of 78.

"With Infinite Love we announce that Michael Nesmith has passed away this morning in his home, surrounded by family, peacefully and of natural causes," his family said in a statement (as reported by Rolling Stone). "We ask that you respect our privacy at this time and we thank you for the love and light that all of you have shown him and us."

Robert Michael Nesmith was born on Dec. 30, 1942 in Houston, Texas. His mother, Bette Nesmith Graham had her own claim to fame as the inventor of Liquid Paper.

Following stints in the Air Force and at San Antonio College, Nesmith moved to Los Angeles and joined its folk scene.

He co-starred on TV series The Monkees from 1966-'68 with Micky Dolenz, Peter Tork and the late Davy Jones. Nesmith's singer-songwriter talents elevated the group beyond the show, most notably with solo write "Listen to the Band," one of the band's three No. 1 hits in America (with the others being "I'm a Believer" and "Daydream Believer"). He also wrote and sang "Tapioca Tundra," "Papa Gene's Blues" and other fan favorites.

Other songs penned by Nesmith include "Different Drum," which was popularized by Linda Ronstadt and the Stone Poneys, and "Some of Shelley's Blues," which became synonymous with The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band.

Nesmith formed country-rock outfit The First National Band in the late '60s, and it became his main focus after he left The Monkees in 1970. The band featured Nesmith's college friend and Monkees collaborator John Kuehne as well as future Emmylou Harris drummer John Ware and steel guitarist Orville "Red" Rhodes. Its original run of two years and three albums is best remembered for Top 40 hit "Joanne" and international smash "Silver Moon."

Ties between Nesmith and country music would strengthen in the '70s, starting with The Second National Band, featuring The Strangers' Johnny Meeks on bass. Nesmith also became a regular collaborator of Linda Hargove, a trailblazing singer, songwriter and producer in Nashville and Dean Dillon's co-writer on "Tennessee Whiskey." Nesmith and Hargrove co-writes include Lynn Anderson hit "I Never Loved Anyone More." Nesmith also elevated Garland Frady and other country talents in the '70s through Countryside, his own imprint with Elektra Records.

In the '80s, Nesmith's focus on music videos, as seen in the hour-long special Elephant Parts and the TV shows Michael Nesmith in Television Parts and PopClips, inspired the launch of MTV.

He executive produced the cult film Repo Man in 1984 and produced music videos for Lionel Richie ("All Night Long") and Michael Jackson ("The Way You Make Me Feel").

Nesmith reunited with The Monkees bandmates multiple times since 1986, most recently for tour dates with Dolenz.

