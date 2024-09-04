Midwestern Dad Sentenced To 47 Years For Starving His 12-Year-Old Son To Death

A judge sentenced a Midwestern dad to 47 years in prison. The court found him guilty of starving his 12-year-old son to death.

A Milwaukee judge called it the most horrific case she's seen in her entire career. The Midwestern dad allegedly tortured his 12-year-old son. Authorities found the body of Jacarie Robinson decomposing in a house with a broken home. They said the house stank of feces.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. authorities arrested his father Romuan J. Moye for the crime.

"I don't understand this at all — it's unconscionable," Judge Laura Crivello said in court at his sentencing.. "In my 30 years, the most vicious and aggravated thing I have ever seen. The offenses [are] stuff of a horror movie."

The Midwestern father pled guilty to reckless homicide as well as other charges. A medical examiner determined the 12-year-old had died a month prior to his discovery.

Midwestern Dad Sentenced

"He was confined to a living room by his own father," Deputy District Attorney, Matthew Torbenson said in court. "A person who is supposed to love him, care for him, raise for him, keep him safe, provide for him, slowly tortured him and killed him."

The judge sentenced him to 47 years in prison.

"The conditions inside the house were unlivable," city police Detective Michael Driscoll told Fox. "Human feces, urinating in jugs, the smell, the mold. The facts in this case go beyond disturbing. They kind of cut deep into your soul at times." Authorities found garbage, mold, and feces in the home.

Prior to this, Moye had no prior crimes. He had custody over the 12-year-old but had two other children. Previously, accusations surfaced of him abusing his other kids. Authorities say that the Midwestern father had strict rules about food and also used starvation as a form of punishment. He was also allegedly violent.

"He was beaten, he was choked, he was stomped," Detective Driscoll said. Family reported the boy missing when they hadn't seen him in some time. The boy's older brother later went back to the house and found his little brother dead inside. Moye had wrapped him inside a blanket.