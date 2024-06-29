Midland Releases New Single 'Lucky Sometimes,' Announces New Album

One of country music's best working bands today bless the internet with a fresh single. Recently, Midland unveils their lead single "Lucky Sometimes" alongside a music video to match. This marks the intro to their upcoming album 'Barely Blue,' releasing on all streaming platforms September 20th.

Lead singer Mark Wystrach paints a beautiful portrait of their new single. He frames it as an essential summer record for the times you feel unstoppable. "'Lucky Sometimes' is a get up and go, hot streak, feel good anthem for when it feels like you just can't lose," Mark says. "The arrangement is sparse with a high and lonesome groove that crests with soaring harmonies on the hook. It's the first song on the album and an introduction to the new sonic landscape that Midland found with Dave Cobb at the helm."

Midland Details New Album 'Barely Blue'

Midland shoots for the stars on their new album by picking out one of the best producers in Nashville. Dave Cobb's discography speaks for itself. He works with country veterans like Jason Isbell and Sturgill Simpson to the genre's biggest acts like Chris Stapleton and Reba McEntire. Most prominently, he's the lead producer for the instant country classic "Tennessee Whiskey."

Consequently, nabbing Cobb on production suggests that this upcoming Midland album will be exceptional. Moreover, the band expresses how important he is in carving out their newest sound. "Dave Cobb had been a producer we wanted to work with since we first heard Sturgill Simpson's 'Metamodern Sounds in Country Music,'" Wystrach explains."Dave's eclectic musical background and the way he approaches recording as an experience and not a task made him the perfect match for us. On 'Barely Blue', we feel like Dave helped us find the sound we've been searching for for a long time."

Additionally, for those itching to see Midland live in concert, they're currently on the road for the rest of the summer until September 14th, heading into the release of 'Barely Blue." Then, they begin their 'Get Lucky Tour' the night before their album's release on September 19th in Cincinatti, Ohio. There's an abundance of shows in their future as well. They don't wrap up their live performances until their homecoming in Austin, Texas on December 20th.

Ultimately, Midland looks to satiate their fans' ravenous appetites for new music this September.