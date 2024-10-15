Mickey Guyton Blames Morgan Wallen Drama Around Racial Slur For Contributing to Early Labor

Pregnancy can be a sensitive thing on the mind and the body. The last thing any woman needs when she has a baby on the way is unnecessary stress from others. However, the strife that she shares with Morgan Wallen and his fans causes major issues for Mickey Guyton. Moreover, it becomes so bad that it causes her to rush into an early, unexpected labor.

Recently, country crooner Mickey Guyton sits down with the Associated Press for an interview. There, she reflects on the very ugly debacle with Morgan Wallen. That whole situation stresses her out more than we understand. Apparently, the backlash from his fans among other things causes an early labor in her pregnancy. "It wasn't too, too early, just to be clear, but it definitely triggered it," Guyton says "Like I got cyberbullied really bad the day before I went into labor. It was really, really stressful."

Mickey Guyton Experiences a Premature Birth Due to Stress Stemming From Morgan Wallen Controversy

Mickey Guyton does admit that she doesn't solely place blame on the Wallen situation. Still, she says, "I think that all that we've seen over the whole course of 2020 was really hard, but that kind of just put me over the edge."

The controversy in question that stresses Mickey so much is when Morgan Wallen drunkenly says the n word. The Last Night crooner foolishly using the racial slur sparks a massive discussion about racism within country music. Moreover, the industry's own comes out and tackles the controversy as well. Guyton was one of the foremost voices to speak out about the issue, recalling ten years of such experiences in Nashville. "When I read comments saying "this is not who we are" I laugh because this is exactly who country music is," Mickey tweets at the time. "You guys should just read some of the vile comments hurled at me on a daily basis. It's a cold hard truth to face but it is the truth."