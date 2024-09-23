Mick Jagger's Girlfriend Opens Up About 44-Year Age Gap

Rock legend Mick Jagger is 81 years old. His longtime girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick, is 37. That makes a 44-year age gap between these celebrity lovebirds. Does she mind it? Nah!

Hamrick recently discussed the subject in an interview with The Sunday Times of London. She spoke about the delicate topic crisply and candidly. "I don't think about it. Everyone's going to have their opinion. If you think about others' opinions, no matter where you are in life, you're going to have a problem and you're going to analyse it. I put the blinders on. Am I happy? Yes. Are the people in my life happy? Yes. Am I hurting anyone? No. OK, they can mind their own business."

What else do we know about the Rolling Stones' frontman's partner? We'll clue you in!

Melanie Hamrick Has Published Her Second Book

The former ballerina penned her second novel - and it's reportedly a steamy one

Hamrick retired from the prestigious American Ballet Theater (ABT) in 2019. Her new career as an author has since taken off. Hamrick's freshman venture into the world of novel-writing, First Position, is described by the Times as "full of orgies and champagne, drugs and fiery dancers." Her newest, The Unraveling, sounds similarly colorful.

She's not bashful about conjuring up the physically passionate scenes. "I find them the easiest, It's like choreographing a dance. It's a movement and I'm writing movements down."

She Has No Regrets About Leaving Ballet Behind

Retirement seems to agree with Hamrick. She and Jagger have a seven-year-old son named Deveraux. Between being a mom, a writer, and the romantic partner of one of the most famous men in rock history, she's busy and content.

She said, "I'm really thankful I found writing. I see some dancers holding on when they leave, and you just want them to find peace because some dancers should be ballet dancers and some should move on."

How Did She Meet Mick Jagger?

Ten years ago in Tokyo, Hamrick first met Jagger backstage at a Stones concert. Dancers from the ABT had been given tickets to attend. Then Jagger's partner at the time, L'Wren Scott, a fashion designer, shockingly took her own life. He was admittedly grieving and trying to make sense of the terrible loss. In a statement, Jagger wrote he was "struggling to understand how my lover and best friend could end her life in this tragic way."

Later in 2014, Hamrick and Jagger reportedly began their relationship. She denies being awed by his immense fame. "Ballet dancers meet some of the biggest stars and act, like, 'Who are you?' Because, to us, ballet dancers are the gods. That's who you study and look up to. You're so in your world."

Looks like Mick is Melanie's world now!