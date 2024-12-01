Michigan - Ohio State Game Erupts In Ugly On Field Brawl

On Saturday, right after Michigan's 13-10 win over Ohio, the Wolverines tried to plant their flag right over Ohio State's logo. The losing team didn't particularly like that idea.

A sprawling brawl between both teams erupted as Ohio didn't want the winner's flag implanted over their logo. Security and police tried to intervene between the skirmishes that left players on the floor and locked in struggles.

According to several reports, pepper spray was used on the players of both teams to disable the aggressors. In the brawl, players can be seen trying to separate the teams as others are shoving and pushing.

Some are saying that the Buckeyes need to learn how to lose properly, while others are saying that the Wolverines didn't need to make such a gesture to a team they beat.

A fight has broken out between Michigan and Ohio State after The Game pic.twitter.com/XPwdAjfYzN — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 30, 2024

Bad Winners, Or Sore Losers?

Whether this brawl was a result of bad winners or sore losers seems to be up for debate.

Michigan running back Kalel Mullings told Fox Sports, "You can't be fighting and stuff just because you lost a game. All that fighting, we had 60 minutes, we had four quarters to do all that fighting. And now people want to talk and fight, that's wrong. It's just bad for the game. Classless, in my opinion. People gotta be better."

Whereas Fox play-by-play man Gus Johnson said that the flag-planting was an "Unnecessary gesture by the Wolverines."

"They won the game, no need to be disrespectful."

Trying to plant a flag into the logo of a team you beat is disrespectful, although to start a brawl over it is just as childish. In this case, the brawl could have been avoided by both teams.

The internet has also reacted to the brawl.

"If only Ohio State showed this kind of fight during the game they might have won," one quips.

"Don't lose if you don't want them to plant there flag in their new home," dismisses another.

"How embarrassing for OSU .. they have no class," another writes.

Most are in agreement that the Buckeyes are the ones in the wrong here. Realistically, though, the Wolverines didn't have to rub it in like that.