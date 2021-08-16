'Couldn't Be More Excited': Michelle Branch Announces Pregnancy

Congratulations are in order for singer Michelle Branch and The Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney! The couple shared some happy news over the weekend, revealing that the 38-year-old Grammy winner is pregnant with their second child.

Through an Instagram post, the singer wrote, "You know you're pregnant when... Woke up to a picture my friend Sonya sent of scones she was eating in England and I immediately had to hop out of bed and make a batch myself." She joked that her husband saved the day by actually going to the store to buy her some double cream for the recipe. She added, Couldn't be more excited (and nervous! Hello, pregnancy after miscarriage anyone?!) to announce baby Carney is coming early 2022!"

Back in December of last year, the singer thanked Carney for his support after she tragically revealed that she has suffered her first miscarriage. The couple started dating in 2015, later fell in love while working on her 2017 album, Hopeless Romantic, which he produced. The couple later got married in New Orleans in 2019 and share their 2-year-old son Rhys James. Branch also has a 16-year-old daughter, Owen Isabelle, whom she shares with her ex-husband Teddy Landau.

Back in 2020, the songwriter and Wreckers bandmate Jessica Harp suggested that the duo might be releasing some new music soon. Early in December, Harp posted two neon "Coming Soon" graphics to Twitter and encouraged fans to follow their new Twitter and Instagram accounts for Wreckers. The group entered a No.1 with their Gold-certified song Stand Still, Look Pretty, followed by their single My, Oh My which reached the country radios' Top 10.

Branch became well-known in the 2000s after releasing top-selling albums, The Spirit Room and Hotel Paper. She went on to win a Grammy award for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals with Santana for The Game of Love.

