Michelle Branch Arrested for Assault Following Split From Husband Patrick Carney

Singer Michelle Branch was arrested by Nashville police on Thursday, August 11 after police officers were called to the house she shares with her husband, Patrick Carney. According to police, they were called to investigate a possible domestic disturbance. The arrest report obtained by Billboard stated the 39-year-old was arrested for misdemeanor domestic assault but was quickly released on a $1,000 Bond. The announcement of the arrest comes just after the singer had announced her split from Carney, amid several claims that The Black Keys drummer had committed adultery.

According to court documents provided by TMZ, the singer admitted that she slapped Carney in the face "one or two times." Carney did not have any visible injuries on his body upon inspection, and Branch was taken into custody and released due to still breastfeeding the couple's six-month-old child. A spokesperson for both parties has yet to make any additional comments on the situation.

Speaking to People about her since her deleted tweet accusing Carney of cheating, Branch stated, "To say that I am totally devastated doesn't even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness."

The couple, who first met in 2015 , were married in April of 2019 and share two children, 4-year-old son Rhys James and 6-month-old daughter, Willie Jacquet. Branch is also mother to 17-year-0ld Isabelle, who she shares with bassist Teddy Landau from her previous relationship ending in 2014.

Branch was ordered to return to court by officials on November 7, 2022. Last month she announced on Twitter her first single "I'm a Man" from her upcoming album The Trouble with Fever was officially out. The album is set to drop on September 16th.

