Michael Strahan Throws Reporter's Phone When Asked About National Anthem Controversy

After Michael Strahan garnered backlash for not placing his hand over his heart during the national anthem on Fox NFL Sunday, he was approached by a Daily Mail reporter. Strahan didn't take this approach lightly and furiously grabbed the reporter's home and tossed it.

"Don't come to my house, man!" Strahan yelled while grabbing the reporter's phone outside of his home. Visibly, Strahan appears overwhelmed by the criticism and backlash he received after the controversy that took place on Sunday, November 10. Many fans of the Fox Sports show have expressed their disapproval and continue to berate Strahan on his social media.

Following the controversy, Fox Sports have stood up behind Strahan and many of his peers have defended him openly. While many fans have asked for Strahan's dismissal, it appears that the Fox NFL Sunday and Good Morning America host will not be going anywhere any time soon.

Backlash And Defense

The amount of backlash was countered by the network's defense and their no intention to sanction Strahan in any way, according to an insider who spoke with the Daily Mail.

"His peers have his back and understand that he wasn't making the moment about himself. There isn't going to be any type of punishment or fine going Michael's way," the insider told the outlet. "He may address it, but he is weighing his options because he never thought this would have ever been a thing. He knows the man he is, and he almost doesn't want to address the controversy to give it more life."

Fellow Fox NFL Sunday host, Jay Glazer also came to Strahan's defense. "Let me tell you this, I don't know if I have a friend who is more proud of his military roots than Michael, growing up on an army base constantly talking about what he learned from his dad Major Gene Strahan and how his time there shaped him," said Glazer. "I heard it CONSTANTLY, still do!"

Michael Strahan hasn't addressed the controversy yet, making an appearance on Good Morning America on Tuesday as if nothing ever happened. However, he did post a tribute to his father, who served in the army for 23 years, on Monday, November 11.

"This is my hero, it is also my father, Maj. Gene W. Strahan, Sr. He served for 23 years in the army and was a proud member of the 82nd Airborne Division," Strahan wrote. "Just as I honor my father, I keep all of you in my thoughts each and every day as we would not have the safety and freedoms we cherish without you. Thank You."