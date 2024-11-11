Michael Strahan Garners Backlash Over National Anthem Act

One day before Veterans Day, Fox NFL Sunday took place at the San Diego Naval Base on Sunday, November 10. As the national anthem began playing, fans were quick to notice Michael Strahan not placing his hand over his heart. This garnered heavy backlash from fans who have gone to the extent of asking Fox Sports to fire the former professional football player.

Fans began to flood social media with criticism. "Micheal Strahan displayed his contempt for the Nation that made him both rich and famous. Maybe he shouldn't be calling sports on US television stations," reads a post made by a user in X.

Another user shared the same sentiment. "So @NFLonFOX is this who you want representing your station, @michaelstrahan standing in front of the military when they play the National Anthem and he can't even put his hand over his heart," reads the post. "Others fought and died for his freedom, he played ball and made a lot of money."

Michael Strahan was not only criticized by fans but also by conservative columnist and commentator Todd Starnes. "Michael Strahan disrespected the military during a Veterans Day pre-game show on @NFLonFOX," he wrote. "The great irony is Strahan on a ship surrounded by men and women who would willingly sacrifice their lives to protect his freedom. So, his behavior is not just repugnant, it's downright cowardly."

Michael Strahan, Criticized

Strahan joined Fox NFL Sunday in 2008 as an analyst. Weeks before, he had retired from professional football and the NFL on June 9, 2008. He is tied with T. J. Watt for the most quarterback sacks in a single NFL season. He played as a defensive end for the New York Giants.

In contrast to Strahan, Tom Brady made an appearance earlier in the broadcast and talked about the military in a heartwarming way. Brady lost to Strahan in the 2008 Super Bowl. "We really honor you today in the NFL. You men and women who are serving us around the world, you're our heroes," said Brady. You have our respect. You have the best team in the world - and I've seen some great teams."

"But there's no greater team in the world than our military and our armed forces. We admire your commitment. We admire your dedication. We admire your sacrifice. So enjoy today. We as the NFL, we honor you. We love you. And thank you so much."