Michael Ray Blasts Nashville After Truck Gets Broke Into

Unknown individuals broke into Michael Ray's truck, and he's not happy about it.

In the photo, he expressed his frustrations into a rant that condemns the city and its residents.

"Hey welcome to new Nashville," the caption begins over a photo of his infiltrated truck. This insinuates he believes the city has changed, and apparently not for the better.

"Where you can't even park your truck without some low life breaking in. Scum bag f---kers who if I would have caught them would have had holes in them!" Knowing some people, I'm sure the sentiment here is very relatable.

"This town ain't what it was and it's losing the respect and foundation! Wish I would have caught these [people] cause there would have been a few [less] for others to worry about!" We are living in increasingly desperate times where crime and violence is on a steady incline. Many cities aren't what they used to be.

"Welcome to Nashville," he concludes with the use of a middle-finger-emoji.

It is unclear if the infiltrators stole anything, although people don't break into places for no reason. Considering the truck wasn't stolen, then it's likely valuables were nicked.

And even if they weren't, that's now an expense Ray would rather not have.

Nashville Disappoints Michael Ray

Nashville holds a special place in Ray's heart, which makes sense given it's often called the Home of Country Music. He previously said that he returned to Nashville specifically to make more old-school music, like his 2021 hit "Whiskey and Rain."

That track was an example of the classic country music he appreciates.

It's clear as time goes on in Nashville, the worse it gets. Something many people can say about the city they're living in as things become more desperate and more acts of violence and crime occur.

Seeing the solid Home of Country Music slowly part from its roots as a respectable city of great country music must be frustrating and sad for the poor singer.