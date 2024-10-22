Michael Newman, 'Baywatch' Star, Has Died At 68 After Parkinson's Battle

On October 20, Michael Newman passed away at 68. The Baywatch star who played Michael 'Newbie' Newman struggled with Parkinson's disease for 18 years.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Matthew Felker, a close friend of Newman and the producer of the Baywatch docuseries, After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun, confirmed the news of Newman's passing. An Instagram post shared his personal feelings about Newman's passing.

"Before I left him he grabbed my hand as tight as he could and looked me dead in the eyes and just nodded," Felker writes in his Instagram post.

The late star died of heart complications related to his Parkinson's disease.

Baywatch Star Michael Newman Dead At 68

Baywatch has been the crowning jewel of Newman's career. He appeared in 150 episodes of the acclaimed and popular drama. Newman stood out as the only Baywatch cast member who also worked as a real-life lifeguard.

Whilst filming Baywatch, the actor was a full-time firefighter. When the show ended in 2001, he continued fire fighting until he retired. With such a diverse career and working in a beloved show, Newman had quite a colorful life.

Thankfully, he managed to see the production and release of his docuseries. Felker, producer of the docuseries, mentioned Newman's reaction in his Instagram post. Felker wrote, "Seeing him light up at our premiere in Santa Monica was worth all the [trouble] I endured for years."

The docuseries goes over his time in Baywatch and his diagnosis of Parkinson's disease in 2006.

All corners of the internet have people wishing him well in his rest. "RIP Mike Newman. A huge loss to the Baywatch community and so many more. Glad you got to know him," comments one under Felker's post.

"R.I.P., Michael Newman. You will be deeply missed," another posts on X.

Newman told PEOPLE in August this year, "I am cherishing the days that I get to be on this earth with family and friends. I'm taking life seriously."

Many loved Michael Newman, during his prime years in Baywatch and the many years he spent after it.