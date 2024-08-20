Michael Madsen Arrested For Domestic Violence

Michael Madsen was arrested in Malibu on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery. Per Variety, a representative for Madsen issued a statement about the incident. "It was a disagreement between Michael and his wife, which we hope resolves positively for them both," they told the publication.

The altercation allegedly occurred between Madsen and his wife, DeAnna Madsen. The 66-year-old actor was taken into custody at a Lost Hills sheriff's station. Shortly thereafter, Madsen posted a $20,000 bond. Authorities initially responded to a call after midnight on August 17. Madsen was arrested under California's Penal Code section 243(e)(1). This indicates that force or violence was allegedly used against a cohabitant.

TMZ would specify details regarding the alleged assault. "Police allege Madsen pushed his wife and then locked her out of their Los Angeles-area home after a dispute ... though it's unclear what may have set him off here."

Michael Madsen Is Arrested For Domestic Abuse

Back in 2022, Madsen was arrested for trespassing a month after his son took his own life. Per PEOPLE, Madsen was trespassing on an unnamed property. The property owner attempted a citizen's arrest on Madsen, informing the police of what had happened.

Madsen was taken to a hospital, then was escorted to a nearby police station. Further, Madsen was given a $500 citation for the misdemeanor. Additionally, it's unclear if the death of his son had anything to do with his actions.

"I am in shock as my son, whom I just spoke with a few days ago, said he was happy — my last text from him was 'I love you dad,'" Madsen told the Los Angeles Times. "I didn't see any signs of depression. It's so tragic and sad. I'm just trying to make sense of everything and understand what happened. He had typical life challenges that people have with finances, but he wanted a family. He was looking towards his future, so it's mind-blowing. I just can't grasp what happened."

Prior to that, Madsen spent four days in jail due to a DUI in 2019. Madsen has had a string of incidents over the past few years, and it remains to be seen what effect any of it may have on the actor in the future.