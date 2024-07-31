The ‘Bonanza’ Star Who Got A Reputation As A Brat

Did you know that one of the stars of Bonanza had a reputation as a brat? Believe it or not, it was Michael Landon. He played Little Joe Cartwright and went on to more nice-guy TV roles in Little House On The Prairie and Highway To Heaven.

Bonanza was a successful western TV drama about the fictional Cartwright family that aired on NBC from 1959 to 1973. Like other long-ago shows of that genre such as Rawhide, The Rifleman, and The Big Valley, it had plenty of popular actors like Landon, Pernell Roberts, and Dan Blocker.

We checked out why this TV icon got a rep that seemed so at odds with his personality as we knew it.

Michael Landon's Personality Initially Resembled That Of His Character on Bonanza

The Director Noted Landon's "Pugnaciousness"

According to MeTV's web site, a book titled Conversations with Michael Landon by Tom Ito describes "friction between Landon and [Bonanza] director William Claxton." It was Claxton who reportedly referred to Landon as a brat.

However, Claxton seemed to dial that opinion back because Landon matured and cultivated an overarching interest in what went on behind the scenes on television shows like Bonanza, especially directing, writing, and production. As Landon grew older, he apparently mellowed and the rough edges of his demeanor diminished.

Michael Landon Went On to Star in Other Successful TV Dramas

'Little House On The Prairie' and 'Highway To Heaven' Were Loved by Michael Landon's Fans

Michael Landon achieved more TV triumphs years after Bonanza with dramas like Little House On The Prairie (1974-82) and Highway To Heaven (1984-89), which found favor with audiences for showcasing homespun values and wholesome characters.

The late Shannen Doherty, who acted on Little House, affectionately said of Landon, "I adored him. He was a mentor. Landon taught me so much."

He Allegedly Didn't Make His Health A Top Concern

Michael Landon Loathed Going For Physicals, His Daughter Reportedly Said

Landon's daughter, Leslie Landon Matthews, reportedly told Fox News that her dad wasn't always good about taking care of his health. "The one thing that I know was part of my dad's personality was his stubbornness. And I don't think staying on top of his health was a priority. I think he put it aside."

She added, "I think if my dad was alive today, he would say, 'Boy, I blew it. I really should have been staying on top of my health every year and making sure I was getting full checkups.'"

Michael Landon died in 1991 at age 54, only three months after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Although he left us tragically young, we will always have the marvelous shows he starred in that are his legacy.