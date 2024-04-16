Michael Douglas Gets Emotional About Late Father Kirk Douglas

They say that grief never gets easier if you're three or 103. Michael Douglas is still mourning his late father Kirk Douglas, who passed away at 103. The actor recently got emotional when reflecting on Kirk and his life.

Appearing on The View (via Hello Magazine), Douglas opened up about leather-bound scripts that Kirk left behind for Michael. Kirk was one of Hollywood's leading men appearing ing 1960's Spartacus.

"In those days, I mean - now as you know they just keep sending you copies of rewrites and rewrites - but in those days, when I started, you had your script [where] you wrote your notes," Michael Douglas said. "To see his notes and everything was a very special moment."

Michael Douglas also said he had an up and down relationship with his father through the years. As a kid, he would often miss when his father was away filming.

"Of course that was an age when I was so young and missed my father, him doing these pictures, but now when you get there yourself, you look back and see what he's done..." he said. "As a child we didn't see him [as much] we had a little more distance. But certainly later in life we became very, very close."

Michael Douglas Remembers Father

Michael said he had a lot of admiration for his father and what he was about accomplish. "I just admire him so much for what he's accomplished," he said. "He was an extraordinary man, just extraordinary, [with] incredible stamina." Likewise, his father also was very proud of him and used to joke, "If I knew how successful Michael was going to be, I would have been nicer to him!"

Kirk Douglas passed away in February 2020. Michael Douglas and his family posted a tribute to his father at the time. They wrote, "It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to."

He continued, "Kirk's life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet."