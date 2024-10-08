‘The Voice’ Coach Reveals The Subtle Meaning Behind His Tattoos

There re all kinds of reasons for getting a tattoo, or multiple tattoos. It can mark a special day in your life, pay tribute to a person or a relationship, or just be a fun form of colorful body art. For Michael Buble, however, a coach on The Voice, his tattoos have a very personal meaning.

As pointed out on nbc.com, Buble likes to trade lively banter with his fellow Voice coaches Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, and Reba McEntire, "but he's a sentimental guy when it comes to his family." He and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, whom he wed in 2011, have four precious youngsters ranging in age from 11 to 2 - Noah, Elias, Vida, and Cielo.

Michael Buble's Adored Children Are A Huge Part Of His Life

He Once Thought Of Leaving His Career To Spend More Time With Them

They clearly are his world. Two years ago, in fact, Buble thought about stepping back from singing to be more of a family man. He told That Gaby Roslin Podcast via nbc.com, ""I think I'm getting close to thinking maybe I can just go and be a dad."

Luckily for us, Buble didn't quit his singing gigs. That said, he is utterly devoted to his kids and wife. His tremendous affection for his youngsters has a lot to do with his tattoos.

Michael Buble's Tattoos, Described

There Are Four Of Them Adorning His Left Arm, One For Each Child

Buble's tattoos are low-key and unobtrusive. No brash colors or elaborate designs for him! Instead, he has each child's name emblazoned on his left arm in artistic black script. The names go up Buble's left forearm.

Almost two years ago, Buble posted this wry message on Instagram: ""I've got enough space for at least six more kids. They will have one syllable names."

Fans Loved Buble's Tattoos

Many left enthusiastic comments. They really liked Buble's sweet tradition of having his kids' names inscribed on his arm.

One posted, "Such a lovely thing to do." Another wrote, "Cielo is my daughters name and I have a tattoo as well!!!" A third weighed in with this: "You are absolutely adorable. Love the way you talk about your wife and children." One person expressed it beautifully: "You're the best Dad."

You sure are, Michael Buble!