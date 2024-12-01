Michael Bublé Shares Tender Moment With 'The Voice' Contestant While Opening Up About Son's Cancer Diagnosis

Michael Bublé and contestant Sloane Simon share an incredibly emotional moment on Tuesday's episode of The Voice.

Videos by Wide Open Country

After Sloane's incredible performance of Chappell Roane's "Good Luck, Babe," Bublé made a gut-wrenching announcement. Sloane's father died from cancer days earlier.

While Bublé and Sloane were selecting the song for the performance, she mentioned that her dad was battling cancer. The doctors told them at the time that he only had a few weeks maximum left. As much as she wanted to return to see him, he and all of her family wanted her out there, singing.

The feedback became very emotional very quickly as Bublé announced the news. "I went through my own personal thing when my son got sick, I couldn't get through it. I just couldn't," he said, referencing the time his son, Noah, was diagnosed with liver cancer when he was 3. He's been in remission since 2017.

Bublé got up to give Sloane a hug.

"You said that you would stay because he would want you to be here," Bublé later asked her.

"My dad told me I was crazy to turn back, so I'm here and I sang for him," she answered.

"I know your dad must be so proud of you," Bublé also said. "I can't express in words how highly I think of you and how amazing I think what you've done today is."

The Voice Coaches Give Emotional Feedback To Contestant Who Lost Her Dad To Cancer

Other coaches also joined in the emotional feedback.

"It felt like it was your song," Gwen Stefani said. "Your style. The way you worked the stage. Your confidence. It's just one of the hardest things to do and I think you did it so well." To perform how she did after such a devastating loss is nothing short of incredible.

Snoop Dogg was next, who couldn't resist getting up to give the bereaved singer a hug.

They embraced on stage, and Snoop said, "I'm proud of you, dad's proud of you." The hug made Sloane cry, which encouraged tears from the other coaches.

Unfortunately, Sloane Simon wouldn't make it past the play-offs as Bublé eliminated her and two others from his team of five.