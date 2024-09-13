Michael Buble Reveals He Always Wanted To Work With One 'The Voice' Coach In Particular

You would figure that someone with the music industry stature of Michael Buble could easily work with anyone he chose. Well, we now know that there is one musician who, like Buble, is a coach on The Voice that Buble always wanted to work with. It's the fabulous Snoop Dogg!

Per People, when the season 26 The Voice coaches - Gwen Stafani, Reba McEntire, Buble, and Snoop - had a roundtable, informal chat, Buble's aspiration to work with Snoop was revealed.

Snoop posed this intriguing question: "When you finally met the artist that you wanted to work with your whole life, and you finally got to work with them, what was that feeling?"

Buble was initially sort of cagey. "I can't tell you because you won't believe me." "I will believe you," Snoop assured him.

Michael Buble Came Out With His Admiration For Snoop Dogg

He Even Reportedly Got Emotional Discussing It

Buble gushingly admitted to Snoop, "I love you so much I'm not joking. My family loves you. I was so terrified that you wouldn't be who you are. I was so excited to do this with you and people say, 'No man. He's got a great reputation."

Meeting Snoop seems to have blown Buble away! He almost sounds like a kid encountering their hero from sports or films. Buble said,"It was huge for me because the truth is I was really excited. I was so excited to meet you and you're better than I ever thought you could be."

Snoop, according to the outlet, was pleased.

And Who Would Snoop Dogg Like To Team With?

His 'Dream Collaborator' Was The Late, Great James Brown

The two actually did meet more than 20 years ago, Snoop said. "He was telling me things about my life and career that are actually happening right now."

Reba McEntire Handled Snoop's Question Somewhat Differently

She Said She Didn't Want To Meet Her Music Industry Idols

The Queen of Country said, "I never wanted to meet my heroes because I didn't want them to disappoint me. Ever. I was doing shows with Merle Haggard and I did not want to meet him." When McEntire finally did come face-to-face with Haggard, she found him delightful. The same was true of some of her female idols such as Barbara Mandrell, Loretta Lynn, Tammy Wynette, and Dolly Parton.

The Voice sure won'r be dull this season with such a dynamic panel of judges!