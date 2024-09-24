Michael Bublé Admits He Turned Down 'The Voice' Over 15 Times

They always say that the 3rd time is the charm. For Michael Bublé, let's try around fifteen times, and he may finally break. Apparently, The Voice had stubbornly asked the crooner to join the show in some capacity around '15-16' times over the years.

Recently, Bublé spoke in an interview for an episode of Today. There, he reveals why he didn't immediately jump on the idea of joining The Voice after the showrunners asked him so many times. Admittedly, a lot of it stems from self-imposed pressure. Still, he sees the bright side of it now.

"But thank God we're not judges. The other shows have judges — we are coaches. And the reason I say that is because most of the singers are better than me, and I have no place ever judging anyone," Michael emphasizes. "So, to get to coach them and live the fantasy of having this career that I've had and then get to have the fulfillment of helping someone else get that? That's the cool part."

Michael Bublé Prepares For A Competitive Year on The Voice

Additionally, Bublé remains a bit sheepish in terms of his viability on the show. He spends a good chunk of the interview gushing about his current team. However, he knows that he can't just kick his feet up and rest on his laurels. His other coaches bring a lot to the table as well.

"Man, my team is good. My team is really good, but everybody has good stuff happening on their team," Michael explains. "We call her Reba 'Magnetire,' because when the chair turns around, it's like, the people just love her and that smile. And Gwen is 'Never Ste-phony,' because she just, like, has a stream of consciousness. She's highly intelligent and just tells it like it is. And Snoop, you know, my uncle Snoop, man. Everybody loves him."

Time will tell how Michael Bublé pans out on The Voice. In the meantime, he's also preparing to release his first greatest hits album as well. "I'm sentimental about it. There's not a note that's left my mouth without meaning a lot to me. I've had this really genuine, beautiful connection with all these beautiful souls in the last 21 years," he says.