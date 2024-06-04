Mica Miller's Sister Breaks Silence Following Her Passing

Anna Francis, one of the sisters of the late Mica Miller, has come forward in an interview regarding her sister's passing. Per FITSNews, Francis spoke at length about some of the details surrounding Mica's death. Francis also directly addressed the Robeson County Sheriff's Department.

"I think our family is so disappointed with the Robeson County Sheriff's office for not properly doing an investigation. It had all of the signs that someone would have if they did commit suicide. Almost too perfectly. ... The proper interviews just weren't done," Francis said.

"The day we saw all their evidence on why they thought it was suicide, they basically showed us snips and clips of things going on. ... It was just so quick — they wanted it to just be done with. And it was pretty obvious."

The topic quickly changed to John-Paul Miller. "It's building that case of who his character really is and not who he pretends to be for 45 minutes onstage," Francis said. "Since the day we found out, we knew it wasn't her because she was never mentally unstable before she met him."

Anna Francis, Mica Miller's Sister, Speaks Out About Mica's Death

"Mica never had any mental health problems until she met John-Paul," Francis claims. "The only thing my family can come up with is that he was jealous. ... John-Paul's used to being the center of attention."

The conversation would then pivot to Mica not ever needing medication. Francis alleges that it was John-Paul who had a history of taking medication for what Francis claims is schizophrenia. It was alleged that John-Paul Miller put trackers on Mica's car. Later, however, John-Paul himself would say that a private eye placed trackers on the vehicle.

"She was trying to get away from him. ... She would literally just ask for an hour to hang out with just her siblings without him. He would take that as them getting too much space away from each other. ... Back then, before all this was happening, he would always use the location on her phone. He's been tracking her for years," Francis alleges.

Regarding Mica reportedly gearing up to leave John-Paul before her death, Francis alleges that Mica didn't want all the "juicy details" of the reasons for the divorce out for everyone to know.

"She even said, 'I want to protect the Christian church,'" Francis claims.