Mia Matthews Has Huge Opportunity After 'American Idol' Elimination

Here comes another American Idol contestant hoping to make waves in the country music industry. Mia Matthews has her eyes set on stardom and is starting on a big stage.

She is shaking off her elimination from the show by performing at CMA Fest in June. She captions on Instagram, "so stinkin excited to perform at the 19 TAKEOVER with some of my fellow Idols at @cmamusicfestival!! We'll be at @6thandpeabody from 4-7pm on June 6th and it's FREE!!! so get there early."

This could be a huge stepping stone if she impresses any music executives or fans looking to get into her music. She's paired in a lineup with fellow Idol contestants like Emmy Russell and Will Moseley, so it's vital that Matthews separates herself from the rest of the group. It'll be a perfect followup to a pretty strong showing on the show, mistakes and all.

How Her American Idol Journey Brings Matthews to CMA Fest

Hopefully, American Idol and country fans forgive Matthews for her critical slip up on the show. Luke Bryan gave his fair share of criticism when she forgot lyrics in a classic Shania Twain record. But ultimately, he has no malice in his heart for her. So much so, she joins him on the show to sing his new single, "Love You, Miss You, Mean It."

She's clearly not stopping at a happy Luke Bryan cosign and a quick festival performance. She reveals in an interview she's also working on new music. In an interview with AL.com, she details what she has in store. "I've been in the studio, I've been going up to Nashville just about every week since I've been back. I've recorded three songs," she says. "We're hoping to put them out soon, and there's some really cool things in the works, stuff I can't really share quite yet, but there's a lot of blessings and a lot of really cool experiences and opportunities that are coming my way."

History shows how American Idol can catapult singers into some of country music's biggest stars. Time will tell if this is the case for Mia Matthews.