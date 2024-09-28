Meteorologist Saves Woman From Hurricane Helene Floodwaters

Usually, a meteorologist just tries to predict and forecast the weather for the week. However, one in particular goes above and beyond his usual responsibilities and ends up saving a life in the process.

Recently, FOX Weather's Bob Van Dillen covers the tragic Hurricane Helene near Atlanta, one of the cities facing its wrath the most. However, a typical news report spirals into a rescue mission. They hear a woman scream for help deep into the distance near Peach Tree Creek.

Initially, the crew calls 911 and waits for authorities to properly take care of the situation. However, Bob starts becoming a bit restless, knowing a woman out there needs help. Then, when the water rises further and the panic increases, he leaps into action to save her life. The meteorologist carries the woman away to somewhere safe. In the shot, they show her car almost completely underneath the flood water.

FOX Meteorologist Springs Into Action to Save a Woman's Life From The Hurricane Flood Water

For a while, she sits in a different car and the crew gives her shirt to stay warm until her husband picks her up. The husband profusely thanks the meteorologist for his efforts in saving his wife. Thankfully, everyone involved remains safe after a near fatal incident takes the woman's life.

PEOPLE Magazine speaks with Bob Van Dillen in the immediate aftermath of the incident. He expresses how truly massive this hurricane is and how deeply it is impacting peoples' lives. Moreover, the meteorologist fully knows how these sorts of natural disasters can lead to terrifying circumstances like the woman's. "This storm was a monster. It was so big and it affected so many people," Van Dillen says. "You hate to hear all the stories of what people are going through now. The power outages are going to be out there for weeks in some spots. People did lose their lives. It's a terrible situation. I honestly hate hurricanes."