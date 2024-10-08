Meteorologist Breaks Down In Tears On Live TV Over Hurricane Milton's Destructive Force

Hurricane Milton is barreling down on Florida, and its power shouldn't be underestimated. The storm drove one meteorologist to tears.

A Florida meteorologist become overwhelmed with emotion while speaking about Hurricane Milton and its potentially devastating effect on Florida and the Gulf Coast. With the storm hitting wind speeds on the end of the spectrum for a Category 5, it's looking to be a historic and costly storm.

Meteorologist John Morales spoke about the storm during a recent update.

"Incredible, incredible hurricane," Morales began. He then struggled to contain himself. "It has dropped 50 millibars in 10 hours. I apologize — this is just horrific."

Morales then continued the broadcast about Hurricane Milton. But he visibly struggled to contain his emotions for the rest of the segment. Later, he posted the video to social media.

"I debated whether to share this. I did apologize on the air," Morales later posted on X, linking to his coverage of climate change and weather.

?? NOW: An emotional hurricane #Milton update from @JohnMoralesTV as the storm hits Cat. 5 status.



Take this seriously.



We have you covered here on @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/QEe3E25JGX — CHRIS HUSH (@ChrisHushNBC) October 7, 2024

Hurricane Milton Heads For Land

"I invite you to read my introspection on of how extreme weather ... driven by global warming has changed me. Frankly, YOU should be shaken too," he also wrote.

The hurricane could produce 12-foot storm surge with winds up to 160 mph. It will make landfall near Tampa on Wednesday.

Several people commended the weatherman for sharing the video. They felt that the video demonstrated just how seriously people should be taking this storm.

One wrote, "I'm in Orlando and I just saw this clip with Mr. Morales and I started tearing up myself. You can tell that he realizes this is gonna be bad and as much as I hate to say it, people are gonna lose property they might lose their lives and this is just a terrible terrible situation."

Another wrote, "This will be a devastating blow to already storm-weary Florida. DeSantis should be removed from office for his disgusting dereliction of duty. He's been spending his time and our money siding with insurance companies and pocketing their contributions."

Yet another wrote, "Terrifying. My prayers are with everyone in the path of this ferocious hurricane including First Responders in Florida and all affected by Hurricane Helena."