Metal Band Loses Two Members In Two Months After Frontman Dies

Brujeria is an "extreme metal" band that gained its roots in Los Angeles. The group, with its striking visuals and unapologetic lyrics, unfortunately suffered two major losses in a relatively short window of time. Back in July, Revolver reported that Ciriaco Quezada (known as "Pinche Peach") passed away due to heart complications.

On September 18, Brujeria had another crushing loss. The band's leader, Juan Brujo, died after a "severe medical emergency." The group would make the announcement on Instagram. "It is with deep sadness we have to announce that our leader Juan Brujo has passed away today. Juan suffered a heart attack on early Monday morning, after a day off from the current Mexorcista tour in Saint Clairsville, Ohio," the post begins.

"He was rushed to the nearest hospital in Wheeling, West Virginia by emergency services, but, despite the medical team's greatest efforts, he died this morning. His family, friends and bandmates are devastated and wish to mourn in private, while they appreciate the fans' love and support."

A California Metal Band Loses Their Leader

These tragic deaths occurred barely a year after the release of their latest album, Esto Es Brujeria. In a 2015 interview with The Moshville Times, Brujo passionately spoke about how much Brujeria meant to him. "All our members really started in Brujeria and then went on to be famous afterward! Like our original bassist Güero Sin Fe who went on to get a massive contract and tour with Metallica and so on... that's great, but I want to do Brujeria full time," Brujo told the publication.

"Sure enough a month or to after we get serious with Brujeria, they get nominated for a Grammy. They're touring... didn't see him for three years! They don't come into Brujeria like that. They come in with nothing, then right away it turns around for them."

One Instagram user perfectly summed up how much Brujo meant to Brujeria. "Juan was a real one in a sea of fakes. And the fact that he was so completely at ease with me and my life brought him joy and peace to me. Juan was a real one and my love for him and sympathy for him and his family is so strong."