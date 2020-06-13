Meet Merle Haggard's Four Musically Talented Sons

Merle Haggard, the man who sang hits such as "Mama Tried," "Today I Started Loving You Again," "Okie From Muskogee," and "The Fightin' Side of Me" had a total of six children across his five marriages -- Ben, Noel, Marty, Jenessa, Kelli, Dana, and Scott. Just like fellow music legend and duet partner Willie Nelson, Haggard passed along his musical genes. Out of the six, there are four gifted country singers out there who inherited his natural talent.

The singer and songwriter and The Strangers bandleader raised his children in California, where he helped form the legendary Bakersfield sound. The Grammy winner and Country Music Hall of fame member's children have developed their own following over the years and are entertaining just like their father was. (Does anyone remember Haggard's spot-on impressions of Johnny Cash and Buck Owens?) An American treasure, the country star has strong country music genes, which has to be why so many of his children ended up pursuing music.

Longtime fans already know about Marty and Noel, two sons from the Hag's marriage to first wife Leona Hobbs (1956-1964). Lately, the attention received by their young half-brother Ben from the country star's marriage with fifth wife Theresa Ann Lane (he had no children with his other wives Bonnie Owens, Leona Williams, and Debbie Parret), has kept the family business on fans' minds beyond Merle's April 6, 2016, passing on his 79th birthday. All three still play their dad's country music songs, as does a lesser-known sibling named Scott.

Here's a very brief look at the second generation of singing Haggards.

Marty Haggard (Born June 18, 1958)

Merle's oldest son had the most prominent solo career, charting five singles on the Hot Country Songs chart between 1981-'87. Among these was a recording of "Trains Make Me Lonesome" that pre-dates George Strait's better-known version.

Marty survived near tragedy multiple times, getting shot by a hitchhiker years before a 1988 car wreck interrupted his singing career. Upon recovery, he focused on Christian-themed songs, eventually forming his music ministry.

Noel Haggard (Born September 4, 1963)

In the late '90s, Noel had a brief major-label run with Atlantic Records, notable for a version of his dad's "Tell Me Something Bad About Tulsa" that predates George Strait's cover. Nowadays, he provides comic relief for Ben whenever they tour together.

Scott Haggard (Born in December 1968)

A product of a relationship outside of his father's five marriages, Scott was raised in Alabama and didn't meet Merle until around 2005. The blue-collar truck driver and country singer is the less obvious singing son, although he looks the most like Dad and certainly sounds the part.

Ben Haggard (Born December 14, 1992)

The youngest Haggard boy took Merle Haggard songs, bus, and band on the road following his legendary dad's 2016 passing. That backstory alone makes Ben the most visible Haggard heir. Plus, he's the best singer and guitarist of the bunch. Expect him to start adding original material into his set, which currently consists of his dad's songs and a handful of classic country covers.

