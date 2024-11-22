Mental Fatigue Makes You Mean: Why We Are Quicker To Anger When Mentally Drained

Have you ever had a super long day and then it just takes one tiny thing to set you off. It is like it is the cherry on top of the absolutely sky-high brain drain ice cream sundae. Well, it turns out you are not alone. A study has recently proved that we are quicker to anger when we are feeling mentally drained. So you are not a mean person, you are just drained.

Videos by Wide Open Country

How Being Mentally Drained Makes You Quicker To Anger

Getty Images

Depending on your job, you may be responsible for making decisions all day long. And I am talking harder ones than what to order for lunch. The NY Post shares that this study found that "making several difficult decisions at once can wear down the brain areas responsible for self-control." In turn this leads to aggressive and impulsive behavior.

This study also argues that we have a limited capacity when it comes to decision-making and resisting temptation. After a long, hard day you feel more mentally drained. Therefore you are more likely to give into those temptations. When you have been making choices all day and then your spouse asks you what is for dinner you are more likely to snap at them. Then just grab a bag of Doritos and call it a day. I don't recommend doing either of those things.

How Scientists Collected The Data

You may be wondering how scientists studied if someone was mentally drained or not. Then how they used it to gauge if they were quicker to anger. Participants in the study had to "undergo an hourlong series of tasks designed to mentally wear them out before playing games that required varying degrees of aggression and cooperation."

Then, scientists compared the results with that of the control group. The findings showed that, "mental fatigue has a measurable effect on behavior and that, when a certain degree of fatigue sets in, people are more likely to behave in a hostile manner."

So the next time you are snippy with someone you love stop and ask yourself, "am I mentally drained?" If you are quicker to anger it is probably because your mental fuse has been shortened by a long day of decision making.