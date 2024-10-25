Menendez Brothers Will Probably Be Resentenced — Did Netflix Show Play A Role?

After spending 35 years in prison, Lyle and Erik Menendez are feeling closer than ever to the possibility of release. The brothers were convicted of first-degree murder in 1996 after they fatally shot Jose and Kitty Menendez, their parents, in 1989. New evidence regarding Jose Menendez's sexual abuse history seems to support the Menendez brothers' claims of being abused by him before the murders. This has led to a prosecutor recommending parole for them.

On Thursday, October 24, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon held a press conference. There, he stated that he would recommend the judge to resentence the Menendez brothers. The new evidence that led to this decision was a letter written by Erik Menendez to his cousin, Andy Cano. In it, he alluded to his father's abuse. According to the defense, the letter was written 8 months before the murders.

This would change their initial sentence of life without the possibility of parole to life with the possibility of parole. Said sentence carries 50 years to life imprisonment. However, given the fact that the Menendez brothers were under 26 when the murders took place, they could be granted parole under California Law.

"They were appropriately sentenced at the time when they were tried. They got life without the possibility of parole," said Gascon, according to Reuters. "I just think that given the current state of the law and given our assessment of their behavior in prison, they deserve the opportunity to be re-evaluated and perhaps reintegrated into the community."

Supporters' Reaction

Gascon's statements were quickly welcomed by the brothers' supporters and their families. Among them, actor Cooper Koch, who portrayed Erik Menendez in Netflix's drama series Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, talked about the parole possibility.

"I am overwhelmed with gratitude and hope for the progress we've seen today. Gascón's recommendation has ignited a renewed sense of possibility that Lyle and Erik could finally be released after decades behind bars," said Cooper. "I hope to see Erik and Lyle soon. Free from all of this."

Anamaria Baralt, Jose Menedez's niece, also commented on Gascon's decision. "This step gives us all hope that the truth will finally be heard and that Lyle and Erik can begin to heal from the trauma of their past," Baralt said. Joan VenderMolen, Kitty Menendez's sister, shared the same sentiment. "This decision is not just a legal matter, it is a recognition of the abuse my cousins endured," Joan said. "It is time for Lyle and Erik to come home."

The Impact Of A Drama Series

The Menendez case was impactful and gained notoriety back in the day. However, it is undeniable that the Netflix drama series renewed the interest in the Menendez brothers. Moreover, it introduced it to a new generation.

"Frankly, our office got flooded with requests for information, and even though this case was already scheduled to be heard in late November, I decided to move this forward because quite frankly, we do not have enough resources to handle all the requests," said Gascon. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story was released on September 19, 2024. It is the second installment in the Monster anthology, the first being Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

That said, while the renewed interest and support garnered by the series has certainly helped move the case toward a resentencing, the family of the Menendez brothers did not receive it too well. Tammi Menendez, Erik Menendez's wife, posted a statement on X.

"Ryan Murphy's 'Monsters, the Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story' is a phobic, gross, anachronistic, serial episodic nightmare that is not only riddled with mistruths and outright falsehoods but ignores the most recent exculpatory revelations. Our family has been victimized by this grotesque shockadrama," reads the statement.

Tammi later expressed gratitude for the amount of support the brothers had received following the release of the drama series. "Erik feels deeply grateful and profoundly humbled by the overwhelming outpouring of love and support from his family today," said Tammi. "Their belief in him and encouragement, care, and understanding mean more to him than words can express."

Regardless, the case appears to be moving forward, although it could go either way. The coming days will be vital in determining the Menendez brothers' fate. Opposing views potentially be shared in the prosecutor's office, arguing against their release.