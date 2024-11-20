Memphis Florist Causes Political Storm For Refusing To Serve Trump Supporters

Everbloom Design, a Memphis floral studio, has been closed down temporarily after owner Kristin Wolter announced in a video that they would not serve any Trump supporters whatsoever. This announcement was met with heavy backlash as Wolter's video became viral, prompting calls to boycott the business. Wolter has expressed contempt for Trump and his supporters in the past.

"I won't do business with people who support the president-elect," Wolter shared in the studio's now private Instagram account. "It is because I need to create a safe place for me, my staff, and my family." She soon encountered criticism and backlash for her remarks and refusal to serve Trump supporters.

Wolter has been very vocal about her opinion about Donald Trump and his supporters in the past. "Half the country has chosen racism, bigotry, sexism, and lack of compassion and decency," she wrote about the 2020 elections. "The momma bear in me is angry. Because ultimately you put them in danger. You put the lives of women in danger."

Many users on social media expressed their disdain for Wolter's statements. "Talk about sabotaging your own business," wrote a user on X. "Fine with me. We boycott businesses and products we don't like as well," another user said. "That's her choice. It's our choice too." A third user stated: "When they go out of business, they only have themselves to blame."

Closed Temporarily

Other users considered suing Wolter and Everbloom Design for discrimination. However, Tennessee does not consider political belief to be a protected class, according to the Human Rights Protection Act of Tennessee. But, in the digital age, the court of public opinion is more important than ever.

Kristin Wolter decided to close Everbloom temporarily, according to KWAM News Radio. They shared a screenshot that read the following: "The show will be closed the rest of the week due to threats to me and my business. The posts I made previously have now been posted on several accounts and websites."

"I knew standing up for what I believe in would have consequences," Wolter continued. "I am so grateful to those of you that have supported me in this. They are showing their true colors, lack of decency, and humanity."

All of Everbloom Design's social media accounts have been made private, and according to the Daily Mail, calls to the business went straight to voicemail.