Plane Crash Kills Severel Members of The Gospel Group The Nelons

Tragedy ensues for gospel music group The Nelons. They embark on a journey up to the Northwest, embarking on an Alaskan cruise. Sadly, some of them pass away in a tragic plane crash.

Recently, Gaither Management Group releases a statement on Facebook about a fatal plane crash. Members of The Nelons were on board during the incident. Unfortunately, they did not make it. The statement reads, "Killed in the crash were Jason and Kelly Nelon Clark, Amber and Nathan Kistler and their assistant, Melodi Hodges, along with the pilot, Larry Haynie and his wife, Melissa."

Moreover, Autumn, the youngest daughter to Jason and Kelly, learns of the news separately with her husband Jamie Streetman. They arrive in Seattle safely and pray with other artists and members of the Gaither Music group.

Additionally, surviving Nelons member Autumn issues a statement as well. She thanks everyone who issues support to her and her family during this tragic time. "Thank you for the prayers that have been extended already to me, my husband, Jamie, and our soon-to-be-born baby boy, as well as Jason's parents, Dan and Linda Clark. We appreciate your continued prayers, love and support as we navigate the coming days," she writes.

Fans of The Nelons Give Their Condolences to the Surviving Family on Facebook

The Nelons receive an abundance of support by Christian fans on Facebook. They lend their sympathy and love in the name of the lord. Take one user, who asks for comfort during this devastating time. "Jesus we cannot even comprehend the magnitude of this loss...it is so great. Only You can give comfort in a time like this," they write. "May we keep in our vision, Your open arms at their homecoming in heaven. Please use those very arms around family, friends and all of us who have been drawn closer to You through their music. Oh Jesus, we need you."

Additionally, one person finds comfort in the fact that the lost members of the Nelons find heaven now. "They went straight to our lord and savior and in his loving embrace and singing in his glory," they say. "My heart and deepest sympathy to all families of these beautiful souls."