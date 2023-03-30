Melissa Joan Hart Helped Survivors Fleeing the Covenant School Shooting in Nashville

Melissa Joan Hart shared this week that she and her husband, Mark Wilkerson, were driving to their children's Nashville area school on Monday for conferences when they came across a group of survivors fleeing the Covenant School shooting. The actress took to Instagram to share the horrific experience on Tuesday and what they did to help the teachers and students they encountered.

Hart shared an emotional video on her Instagram explaining what happened, reassuring followers that she and her family were safe. She noted that her children went to a school nearby Covenant School, which is why they were in the area.

"For those of you that know, I live in Nashville, and what's been going on here today, um... my kids go to school right next to a school where there was a shooting today."

"We moved here from Connecticut, where we were in a school a little ways down from Sandy Hook, so this is our second experience with a school shooting with our kids being in close proximity," Hart shared. 26 people tragically lost their lives in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012.

She tearfully continued her story, "They were climbing out of the woods, trying to escape the shooter situation at their school. So we helped all these tiny little kids cross the road and get their teachers over there, we helped a mom reunite with her children..."

Hart paused before taking a breath and added, "I just don't know what to say anymore. It's just, enough is enough."

She concluded her video by encouraging followers to pray for the families affected by the shooting. 28-year-old Audrey Hale, a former student of Covenant School, opened fire on Monday, March 27. Three nine-year-old children were killed in the shooting -- Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, as well as three faculty members -- 61-year-old Cynthia Peak, 61-year-old Mike Hill, and 60-year-old Katherine Koonce.

