Melania Trump Refuses To Meet With Jill Biden After Mar A Lago Raid

Melania Trump refuses to meet with First Lady Jill Biden on Wednesday while their husbands meet on Wednesday in the White House. This is due to her contempt surrounding the FBI raid on her Mar-a-Lago raid.

As is tradition, the president and president-elect meet together in the White House to discuss the change over of presidency. Whilst this happens, the current first lady usually hosts the successor's partner. This happened in 2016 when Michelle Obama toured Melania Trump around the White House.

However, a reliable anonymous source told The Post that Melania doesn't wish to see Jill Biden. "She ain't going," they said, "Jill Biden's husband authorized the FBI snooping through her underwear drawer. The Bidens are disgusting."

This is referencing the Mar-a-Lago raid in August 2022. The Biden Administration raided the house in search of classified White House documents. Melania has openly opposed the raid.

"Jill Biden isn't someone Melania needs to meet," the source added.

Melania Won't See Jill Due To Disgust Over Invasive Home Raid

Melania has called the raid an "invasion of privacy." She also admitted it made her "angry" at the time during interviews.

Few would want to see any member of the family that invaded your privacy.

This wouldn't be the first time a Trump has broken a decades-long White House tradition.

When the roles were reversed in 2020 when Trump lost the election to Biden, he didn't invite the Bidens into the White House. This was the first time the presidential meeting hadn't happened in decades. Missing and not attending these events isn't new for the family.

There is a lot of bad blood between the Trump and Biden families, however. Both have spoken very ill of their competitor's followings and of each other. Their debates are notoriously messy and full of insults with little respect to be had.

It's not surprising that the change-over won't be affected by this history.

So it looks like Donald Trump will face the Bidens alone on Wednesday during the meeting.