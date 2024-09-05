Melania Trump Makes "FLOTUS" Go Viral After Announcing Tell-All Memoir

Melania Trump, for better or worse, is going viral on social media. The former First Lady (or FLOTUS) announced a memoir. In relation to her husband Donald Trump, Melania has often made the headlines over the past few years.

But she's tried to keep her privacy and appeared visibly uncomfortable with all the attention that the spotlight gave her. Now, it would appear that Melania is ready to open up in a way that she hasn't before.

Following the announcement, FLOTUS began to trend on social media. Supporters and critics of Melania shared their thoughts about the memoir.

One supporter wrote, "Bring back the most beautiful FLOTUS in US history!" Another wrote, "Greatest First Lady of all time!" Yet another wrote, "Melania is the most beautiful First Lady in US Presidential History - not even close."

Melania Trump Goes Viral

However, not everyone was a fan. One wrote, "Melania Trump appears! No, not to campaign for her husband silly, to sell a book." Another wrote, "The Truth is she much rather be on a yacht in Monte Carlo than be the FLOTUS."

Yet another wrote, "As my paternal grandmother wisely said, listen with your eyes and not your ears. She had her chance, one of the biggest spotlights in the world as First Lady to SHOW US WHO SHE WAS. We saw. We know. We still see."

Previously, Melania has given rare interviews about her time as First Lady. In 2015, she said that she enjoyed the White House.

"I love Washington. I love to live there. And I made the White House home — for our son and my husband — and we love to live in the White House," Trump told ABC's Chief National Affairs Correspondent Tom Llamas. "But it's also when I travel across the world and across the country, meeting people, and hearing and helping them as much as I can, and hearing what is important to them."

She also discussed how she met Donald Trump as well.

She said, "Well, he was very charming and we had the great sparkle. He came with a date. So he asked me for the number and I said, 'I will not give you my number. So if you give me your numbers, I will call you.' So I see what kind of numbers he will give me. Because I don't want to be one of the ladies. And he was known as kind of a lady's man."