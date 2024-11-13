Megyn Kelly Lashes Out Against Joy Reid, Thinks MSNBC Will Fire Her

It's safe to say Megyn Kelly and Joy Reid aren't the best of friends. Kelly recently went off, criticizing Joy Reid for her remarks after the presidential election. She hypothesized that MSNBC, which is down in the ratings, will dump Reid for being too vitriolic.

Kelly says that Reid is baiting a race riot with some of her comments.

"She wants a race riot. That's really what you take away listening to Joy Reid," Kelly said on her SiriusXM podcast The Megyn Kelly Show on Monday. "She actually does want some sort of rioting in the streets, some sort of race revolt."

So what is exactly going on? Well, there's two things in particular that Kelly highlighted. Reid appeared on her MSNBC show and suggested that Trump would deport legal immigrants during his mass deportation plan.

"Don't think because you have a green card and came through the 'right way' — if you're brown, you may not stick around," Reid said on her Friday broadcast.

Megyn Kelly On Joy Reid

"I don't think they care whether you have a green card or not. They're pulling people out and taking people out of this country whether you like it or not."

Meanwhile, Reid also took to TikTok and blasted liberal white women. She said they should not invite black women to protests against Trump. Reid insisted that black women would find their own ways to save America away from whiteness.

The Comcast-owned cable network "is allowing her to spew this racist hate on their channel," Kelly said of Reid. "It's a TikTock situation until her a-- is fired."

In the TikTok video, Reid said that black women weren't coming.

"I'm just gonna tell you right now: They're not coming," she said. "I'm pretty sure Black women have resigned from the 'save America' coalition, 'save democracy' coalition and definitely the 'save the Democratic Party' coalition."

She said that white women shouldn't bother.

"I think Black women are now on the 'save Black women,' 'prioritize Black men' and 'prioritize Black communities, Black businesses' and ... you know, the Black spaces," Reid said. "But 'save America,' 'save the Democratic Party' - yeah, I don't think that's happening."