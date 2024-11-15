Megyn Kelly Calls Out 'Snow White' Star Rachel Zegler Over Trump Comments

Conservative political pundits bickering with Disney princesses isn't something I would expect on my 2024 bingo card. But apparently, anything can happen in this absurd country nowadays. Now, we have Megyn Kelly sending shots at Snow White.

Recently, Kelly hosted her usual Sirius XM show. There, she takes the chance to address Snow White actress Rachel Zegler's comments about Trump Voters. The Disney star took to Instagram to lament the recent election results. She wished everyone standing behind Trump never experiences peace. This sets Kelly off.

"There's something wrong with this person," Megyn exclaims. "She's also known as the star of Disney's Snow White movie. Remember, she was out being like, 'There's certainly not gonna be a prince rescuing me, I can tell you that.' Even Disney got on its heels and they're like, we're gonna reshoot the movie immediately ... because there's so much backlash to her arrogance and just insanity. Well, she's back, and she's very, very upset about the Trump win."

Additionally, Megyn lambasts Disney for supposed favoritism in her eyes. She recalls The Mandalorian star Gina Carano and how she was let go for her wildly unsavory take on the Holocaust. "Hello, Disney! You're gonna have to redo your film again, because this woman is a pig and you fired Gina Carano for far less than this nonsense," Kelly says.

As for the Snow White star, the now-deleted post that set Megyn off shows Zegler grappling with the results of the election. "I find myself speechless in the midst of this. Another four years of hatred, leaning us towards a world I do not want to live in. I shouldn't be this shocked, but I am," the post read at the time. "May Trump supporters and Trump voters and Trump himself never know peace. Another four years of hatred, leaning us towards a world I do not want to live in. Leaning us towards a world that will be hard to raise my daughter in."