Megyn Kelly Blasts Katy Perry For Criticizing Harrison Butker's Speech

It's safe to say that Megyn Kelly is not a fan of Katy Perry. The controversial TV personality recently called out the singer and former American Idol judge for blasting Harrison Butker's commencement speech.

Perry "edited" the speech in a social media post. Butker garnered controversy for his speech thanks to focusing on topics like abortion, LGBTQ, and women's rights. "Katy Perry is annoying," Kelly said. "She decided to take those comments and switch them around so that he was saying something he never actually said and have him say 'happy pride.'"

"But Katy Perry saw her 'Roar' moment — which is an annoying song, that's an annoying song. I don't like her, I actually don't think she is a good singer," Kelly said. "I barely know who you are," Kelly added. "To manipulate the guy's remarks is dishonest and petty." Wow, she's definitely not a fan, right?

Katy Perry And Megyn Kelly

So what has Perry done that got Kelly so angry? Well, she edited Butker's speech which you can see below. "Fixed this for my girls, my graduates, and my gays — you can do anything, congratulations and happy pride," Perry captioned a post on Instagram on Saturday (June 1).

"For the ladies present today, congratulations on an amazing accomplishment. You should be proud of all that you have achieved to this point in your young lives. How many of you are sitting here now, about to cross this stage, and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you're going to get in your career?"

"I would venture to guess the women here today are going to lead successful careers in the world. I say all of this to you because I have seen it firsthand: how much happier someone can be supporting women, and not saying that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world. The road ahead is bright. Things are changing. Society is shifting and people young and old are embracing diversity, equity and inclusion. With that said, I want to say Happy Pride to all of you, and congratulations class of 2024."