Megan Moroney Wants To Date Glen Powell And Fans Are For It

Megan Moroney recently took to Instagram to post her new song for the Twisters soundtrack, "Never Left Me." While she has the opportunity, she takes it upon herself to shoot her shot at the film's leading man. In the replies of her post, she playfully says, "(Glen Powell call me.)"

Fans are championing the "Tennessee Orange" star in her efforts to win Powell.

A fellow country artist jokes that he can give her the hookup. He says, "I know a guy that knows a guy that knows him."

One of the users sarcastically comments a fair suggestion, "babe just slide in the man's dms."

Additionally, another user declares how big their relationship would be. They declare, "now this would be a POWER couple."

That last point would be very true. True or not, most fans look at country artists' partners as accessories to their public image. If you aren't dating a heavyweight, who are you exactly? Currently, the most notable couple in country is Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. Frankly, there's enough detractors of that relationship as it stands. Megan Moroney and Glen Powell would see two rising acts in their respective industries come together. Sounds good for PR purposes if nothing else.

Megan Moroney's Journey as Country's Rising Star

Moroney didn't earn that Twisters soundtrack placement for nothing. She's been circling the industry since 2021 with singles. It wasn't until her smash hit "Tennessee Orange" took off on the charts that she found her footing in country music. It exists in a similar vein to Morgan Wallen's "Tennessee Fan" but this time, the shoe is on the other foot. As much as she's a Georgia girl, she's all about the orange and white with her man. It's a great record and has enough depth to give her some substance.

It's clear the industry is looking at her as a hot commodity. She joins a star studded cast of artists on the soundtrack, from big names like Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, and Jelly Roll to a legend like Shania Twain. That alone should let us know that Megan Moroney is here to stay. With an album on the way in July, we can see if Moroney makes good on it.