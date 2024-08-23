Megan Moroney Reveals Just How Rough The Dating Scene Is

The dating scene can be brutal. Oftentimes, there's a lack of communication on a base level as to what each person wants from a date and from a relationship as a whole. You never know if they're as serious as you are so you set yourself up for disappointment by setting up expectations. Moreover, there are just basic red flags that fly immediately upon meeting them. Some of their worst qualities come to light and they can be non-negotiable. I can only imagine it's even worse if you're a country star like Megan Moroney.

Recently, Megan Moroney performed at the Boots and Hearts festival in Canada. There, she partook in an interview for a little bit of promotion for the show and her own recent album. The two hosts eagerly inquire about her dating life and how it's a 'single girl summer.' Generally, there's excitement but Moroney's entire body language suggests an overall shrug. The dating scene is rough out here for her and Megan explains a little bit why that's the case.

Megan Moroney Reveals Her Biggest Ick in Dating and Why It's a 'Single Girl Summer'

Apparently, the dating market is so dry and vacuous, that Megan Moroney doesn't even bother to keep her phone on standby for a good time. She would much rather stay within her own bubble unless someone unexpectedly sweeps her off her feet. "I was saying to my friends the other day, I'm so single that I don't even charge my phone at night," she sighs. "That's literally how bad it is right now, and I like, don't even care. I'm just living, I'm in my own world right now, yeah."

Well, what's the worst it could get? Who poisoned the well so much, Megan doesn't even want to go on dates anymore? Apparently, it can be worse than we might expect. She reveals her biggest ick and some of the measures she's had to take on bad dates. "My biggest ick? Ego, probably. I'm like, just be nice, please. I've paid for dinners. Regularly. Yeah, a lot of dinners I paid for when my parents were there. We've moved on," Megan explains.

Good grief. I know Megan's got country star money but it's the principle, fellas. She's not in the sugar momma phase of her life for you to mooch off of her on a date. I'd keep my phone off too if I were Megan.