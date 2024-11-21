Megan Moroney Makes Her Mark by Winning New Artist Of The Year at CMA Awards

Megan Moroney has had quit the year in country music. And she just cemented it by taking home New Artist of The Year at the CMA Awards.

Fans reacted with an appropriate amount of thanks.

One wrote, "Congratulations@_megmoroney on winning newartist of theyear. So deserved. So proud of you @moroneyhq."

Another wrote, "So many deserving artists this year up for New Artist of the Year but we got it right with @_megmoroney winning. The most polished new artist I've seen in years with an incredible team. Can't wait to see her."

Another wrote, "megan moroney winning cma new artist of the year followed by kelsea ballerini & noah kahan performing "cowboys cry too." I AM NOT OKAY."

Yet another wrote, "SOBBING ILYSM MEG! SHE JUST WON CMA NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR. SO DESERVING. LFG."

Another wrote, "Congrats Megan Moroney on winning New Artist Of The Year. You deserve it!."

Megan Moroney Takes Home New Artist of The Year

The New Artist of The Year award truly could've went to anyone. If numbers are any indication at all, Shaboozey took country to a new peak this year. Currently, he's the longest reigning song to sit at #1 on Billboard's Hot 100, going on 18 weeks straight at the top of the throne. Additionally, some of country's more forward thinking artists see him as a potential star in spearheading country's future. A couple of months ago, Shania Twain gave her big co-sign to him ahead of the People's Choice Country Awards. "New right now to the genre — Shaboozey. His music and his videos just make me smile," she says. "I just wanna be able to tell him that in person."

However, in the spirit of traditionalism, Megan Moroney was also a viable choice. She was nominated last year and this year would've allowed her to continue her momentum from "Tennessee Orange." Similarly, one of the analysts over at Billboard Melinda Newman predicted she would win in a very heavy race. "It's a bit of a coin toss between Moroney, Smith and Shaboozey and it's hard to bet against someone who dominated this summer's country and pop charts like Shaboozey," they say. "But it feels like Moroney has the wind at her back."