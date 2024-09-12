Megan Moroney Flips Off Rude Fan During Concert

There has been an unfortunate spate of incidents recently where fans in the crowd throw objects at performers in the middle of their concerts. This practice is not only very annoying but downright hazardous. Megan Moroney had that unpleasant circumstance happen to her at during a concert she was giving in England. She didn't put up with it quietly, either.

Read on to find out how she handled this overly rambunctious concert-goer!

Megan Moroney Let The Fan Know Exactly What She Thought Of His Rudeness

She Made An Unmistakable Gesture To Show Her Displeasure

Megan was giving a concert in Birmingham, England not long ago. As tasteofcountry.com reported, she was singing a song titled "28th of June." Everything was going smoothly until a fan decided to fling a hat towards her.

The flying headgear almost made contact with Megan. It apparently shook her up a bit at the moment and she moved away from the hat fast. Unfazed, Megan gathered her composure immediately after the incident and finished the song.

But that was not the end of it. She reportedly flipped off the hat-tossing fan while she was performing another tune, "Hope You're Happy." Ironic, eh?

Someone Filmed The Incident On Two TikTok Videos

Megan Discussed Her Reaction

Megan's brash response intrigued someone enough to capture it on two TikTok videos. The singer used it as an opportunity to make a remark of her own. Megan denied that she was dissing the entire audience. She was directing her reaction to that particular person who had acted inappropriately.

Megan posted, "Weird way to title this vid ['Watch Megan Moroney Flip Off Birmingham Crowd"] & not include context. A guy threw a hat at me & it scared the hell out of me. I gave a [middle finger emoji] when he was getting kicked out & continued to be obnoxious. Hope this helps!"

She's Not Letting This Dust-Up Stop Her One Bit

Megan Moroney's Tour Will Continue Full Speed Ahead

Her tour will hit Europe, the United Kingdom, and Scandinavia this month. Megan's Am I Okay? tour launches in March 2025. Let's hope no more fans toss hats her way during that one!