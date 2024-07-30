Megan Moroney Blames Career On Why She Can't Find A Husband Right Now

Megan Moroney is looking for love in all the wrong places. Well, actually the singer isn't actively looking for a partner. Moroney recently opened up about getting married, and she's remaining single for the time being. Blame her career.

Speaking with Fox News, Moroney said she simply doesn't have the time.

"I think I've never been more dialed in with my career than I am now," she said. "I really don't have time for a relationship, and I think it's reflected in my album. There's two love songs that are maybe kind of hopeful, and then it ends real quick, and that is an accurate representation of how my love life recently went. So, yeah, I'm focused on the music and my career, and that's kind of all about all I have time for right now."

Moroney said she isn't emotionally available right now no matter how much she's sending Glen Powell flirty messages.

She said, "I think because I'm not emotionally available, like, I am not ready to find someone that I want to marry right now, because that's just not in even the top ten things in my brain right now," she explained. "So it's just like, let's not waste anyone's time. Let's just not date right now because there's that point."

Megan Moroney Talks Music

Right now, the only man in her life is Kenny Chesney, and that's platonic. She called him a great mentor and good friend. He's helped her in a lot of ways.

"He's become a mentor for me and a close friend, and I just am so grateful for him. I watch him every night. And, you know, he doesn't have a huge production. He's just that good of a performer," she said. "And I think on top of being a crazy-good performer, his songs are just so good. Like, he plays for two hours and can't play all the hits. And I'm like, that is just such a goal of mine. And so I definitely look up to him in a lot of ways as an artist."

Meanwhile, Moroney is focused on her career and her music.

"The album just feels like a continuation of Lucky because they're only a year apart," she said. "But it's really just my real life experiences. I think on this album it's more intense. So, the happy songs are more happy, sad songs are more sad. There's a song about my friends. I've never done that before. There's a song about grief. I've never written about that. So, I think there's just something for everyone, and I think it's an opportunity for my fans to get to know me a little better."