Mega Troll: Donald Trump Shows Up In Garbage Truck Following Comments By Biden Calling His Supporters Garbage

American politics is very important and you should take it very seriously. One of the biggest superpowers in the world is, yet again, putting on a clown show for the world to enjoy as Donald Trump rolls up in a MAGA garbage truck in an attempt to mock his opponents.

In another fantastic use of campaign money, Donald Trump has adorned the side of a garbage truck with the "Make America Great Again" logo. This is in response to Joe Biden calling all of his supporters Trash. As Trump climbed into the passenger seat, sporting a very flashy high-vis vest, he stated "This truck is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden."

Trump will be riding the passenger seat of this large, obnoxious, garbage truck in his motorcade toward the rally in Green Bay.

Trumps Garbage Truck Is A Measured Response To A comedian

The whole garbage truck lark is in response to a comment made by a racist comedian at one of Trump's rallies. Tommy Hinchcliffe called the United States Caribbean island of Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage," at Trump's Madison Square Garden rally. This, understandably raised a few eyebrows, triggering a response from Biden and Harris.

Consequently, Joe Biden noted that "The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters. His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it's un-American," in a call with Voto Latino Group. Evidently, the bait had worked, and they responded by further polarising voters. The bigoted comment made by a low-class comedian had drawn the response Trump had been looking for.

As Trump sat in his all-new, shiny, MAGA garbage truck, he responded to the accusations of being undemocratic, and uncaring for the island of Puerto Rico. "Nobody has done more for Puerto Rico than me. I took care of them when they had the big hurricanes. Nobody gets along better with Puerto Rico and the Puerto Rican people than me. They love me and I love them," he proclaimed from the cleanest garbage truck you have ever seen.

However, the Harris-Walz campaign was quick to comment on the response Trump had to Puerto Rico after the hurricane disaster. They criticized his response, claiming "I will never forget what Donald Trump did. He abandoned the island and offered nothing more than paper towels and insults." In any case, I would be surprised if any of this garbage truck masquerade by Trump means anything to anyone on the Puerto Rican islands.