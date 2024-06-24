Meet The World's Oldest Beauty Pageant Contestant At 71

When I accepted this article to write, I thought, "Oh, a wholesome story about accepting and celebrating older people!" Then I saw a picture of 71-year-old El Paso native, Marissa Teijo. Honestly, these older people are becoming vampires. You can't convince me otherwise.

Marissa Teijo is 71 years old and competing this year for the Miss Texas USA crown. pic.twitter.com/ulrw4Uc4D1 — Marina Medvin ?? (@MarinaMedvin) June 23, 2024

This is sorcery — and it's wholly unfair. Teijo, as the post says, is competing for this year's Miss Texas USA. That pageant's winner will go on to represent Texas in the Miss USA competition. Per KSAT, Teijo grew up on a farm. If it's not already obvious, she took a liking to fitness early in her life.

Teijo would participate in numerous fitness competitions throughout the years. Clearly, those reps in the gym have paid off majorly!

The Miss Universe organization lifted many of its restrictions, removing age limits and allowing married, divorced, and pregnant women to participate. Teijo would announce her upcoming involvement in the beauty pageant on Instagram.

"I am delighted to be a part of this incredible new experience as a contestant in the Miss Texas USA pageant. In doing so, I hope to inspire women to strive to be their best physical and mental self and believe there is beauty at any age."

I'm not going to go over social media comments for this one because frankly, most of them are needlessly cruel. Instead, I want to mention another vampire while he's still active and on the loose.

Marissa Teijo Is One Of The Oldest Contestants In Beauty Pageant History At 71 Years Old

Ernie Hudson. I must talk about Hudson while I have a ready-made excuse.

Ernie Hudson needs to be studied. pic.twitter.com/VMEuWVhGxB — Wolfman's Got Nards (@WolfmansGotNard) March 26, 2024

He legitimately doesn't look like he's aged a year in, like, 40 years. Look at him! Look. I'd ask how Hudson and Teijo do it, but they've both made the painful answer abundantly clear. The evil specter that is "exercise."

Truthfully, though, it's inspiring! Do you know how prevalent exercising would be throughout the world if this were the guaranteed benefit? "You'll pretty much look the same at your physical peak in your 20s/30s well into your 60s and 70s."

Seriously, we all need to get on the "hot older people" bandwagon as the years roll on.