Medical Specialist Responds To Pro Surfer Bethany Hamilton Online Plea After 3-Year-Old Nephew Found Unconscious In Bathtub

On Saturday, pro surfer Bethany Hamilton took to Instagram in a plea for help. Andrew, her 3-year-old Nephew, was found drowned in a bathtub. Unconscious, his life was in critical danger as the family rushed to do anything they could.

The post was a plea for any help or information that anyone may have. She directed anyone to her brother in the hopes they can provide immediate knowledge that could help save the young boy.

"I know how proper medical support can make or break someone's chance of survival and in this case we're asking for help from anyone who has information of what we can do to give my nephew the best chance," she writes, laying the ask starkly.

A specialist reached out to her after the post went viral.

Drowned Young Boy Saved By Plea Of Bethany Hamilton

Andrew was found unconscious in a bathtub last Friday. Bethany Hamilton's post explained that he was airlifted to a hospital in Oahu, Hawaii. "He still has a heartbeat and has fight in him," she mentioned in the post.

Thankfully, this public plea for more help and knowledge attracted the attention of Alyx Harch.

Under the post, Alyx Harch, daughter of Dr. Paul Harch, commented, "Dr. Harch is my father. I just messaged you with his cell #. He wants you to give him a call."

Bethany Hamilton replied, thanking her for the help.

In an update to the Instagram post, Bethany Hamilton added, "Update we got ahold of Dr Paul Harch help save my nephew and educate doctors in Hawai'i. @harch.hbot World-renowned HBOT expert on adolescent drowning, Dr. Paul Harch."

Dr Paul Harch is a hyperbaric oxygen therapy clinician (HOTC) and has saved other youths in cases of drowning.

Following the nightmare event, Hamilton posted to her story and thanked everyone for the "love, prayers, knowledge and support." She hadn't planned to go public with the incident but knew it could have boosted the chances of her Nephew's survival. Thanks to the power of the internet, Bethany Hamilton's nephew found the specialist support he needed.