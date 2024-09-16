Mechanic Goes Back To School And Becomes Doctor At 51

It's a feel-good story that's desperately needed in these trying times! Per PEOPLE, I'd like to introduce you to Dr. Carl Allamby, a 53-year-old emergency medicine doctor. Ordinarily, maybe that wouldn't be "high-interest news" for the average person. However, here's the hook: Allamby became a doctor at the tender age of 51! Prior to that, he'd spent 25 years as a mechanic!

He was great at his job! He even started a towing service and used car company. The issue, however, was that it just wasn't something that gave him fulfillment. "I had always wanted to go into medicine as a child, it's just that where I grew up, there were a lot of things that were missing for people who want to become doctors," Allamby told the outlet. "There just wasn't a lot of money around, we grew up in a really poor neighborhood."

After years of saving money -- and with support from his family and friends in the medical field -- Allamby finally decided to go to medical school. He gave a special mention to his wife! "She was fantastic. [His wife] was a supporter of mine from day one... She was right by my side from day one, never a word of doubt."

"Why emergency medicine?" I hear you ask. Well, Allamby has you covered! For Allamby, he enjoyed "being the guy who's there to help pick up the pieces, to put life back together." He managed to use some elements and outlooks from all his years as a mechanic and slot those skills perfectly into the career of his dreams!

"My whole life in my automotive career, my training of diagnostics, of repair, of doing complex procedures, of using information, highly advanced electronics, all of those things prepared me for medicine," he stated. Allamby was 47 when he graduated from medical school. To cap off his story, Allamby had some words of wisdom for everyone.

"You have to find some way to manage the present while working towards a different future. When you have that kinda hope and those kinds of dreams, and you mesh that together with really good planning and surround yourself with really good people, almost anything can happen."