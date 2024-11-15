Mechanic Dies After Amazon Van Collapses On Him In Freak Accident

Any great empire, be it the Romans or Aztecs, demands some level of human sacrifice. For the glory of Amazon, yet another employee has died as he was crushed under a delivery van during repairs.

The van was brought into the Amazon repair garage to have some maintenance performed. Mechanic, Andrew Tabannah, 42, was working underneath the vehicle in the Port St. Lucie, Fla. facility. The Amazon delivery van was supported by a jack when it collapsed, trapping the man underneath.

Once the jack failed, the man was trapped beneath the vehicle. The other mechanics in the shop rushed to help him, propping the van up with more jacks. His co-workers tried their best to keep him alive. However, they were too late, and the man died from injuries sustained from the Amazon van.

The incident is not considered suspicious, and no foul play is presumed. A spokesman for Amazon spoke out about the incident. "As is standard procedure, we'll work closely with Mr. Tabannah's employer as they investigate this tragic accident and conduct an internal investigation as well." The mechanic that died under the Amazon van was an outside contractor. However, safety procedures need to be examined to ensure this can't happen again.

Condolences For The Mechanic Crushed Under Amazon Van

Andrew Tabannah was a loved family man, having just celebrated his 16th wedding anniversary when crushed by the Amazon van. As always, a GoFundMe page has been set up for the loving husband and father. They look to raise $20,000 for funeral and to help his family with their loss.

The GoFundMe page has some heartwarming thigs to say about the man. "Andrew was known by all who met him for his boundless generosity and unwavering kindness. A man with a truly giving heart, he touched the lives of countless individuals, always ready to lend a hand or offer support when needed." his family will miss him, and remember him well.

Accidents like these are tragic and often rob families of their loved ones. Despite best efforts, safety equipment can always fail, resulting in fatal incidents like this one. I am sure that the Amazon facility will be checking all of their jacks to ensure there are no more Amazon van related deaths to deal with.