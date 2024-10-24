McDonald's President Breaks Silence After E. Coli Outbreak

McDonald's has always dealt with accusations of being unhealthy, and the recent E. Coli outbreak is just another one to add to the list. After a total of 49 people fall ill, and one person dies, the president of the fast food chain finally speaks out about the situation.

The E. Coli outbreak, particularly affecting the McDonald's Quarter Pounder, has been found in several restaurants around the United States.

Initially thought to be affecting only ten states, it appears the problem may be much more widespread than previously reported. So far the list of E. Coli-infected McDonald's includes Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Utah, and Wyoming. I would recommend giving the fast food chain a wide berth until the situation is properly cleared up.

Unsure of The Ingredients Responsible

When asked about the outbreak of E. Coli in the McDonald's Quarter Pounders, the CDC was unable to pinpoint exactly which ingredient was the cause. At the moment, they suspect the slivered onions are the culprit, but they are unsure.

Until the company has gotten to the bottom of the E. Coli problem, the Quarter Pounder has been removed from the McDonald's menu. Until the problem is solved and the danger removed they will remain unavailable. The CDC will be performing tests and checks on the ingredients of the burger. This entails talking to suppliers and checking many of their processes.

In an interview with the Today Show, McDonald's President Joe Erlinger had a number of things to say on the E. Coli matter. "We are working in close partnership with our suppliers to replenish supply for the Quarter Pounder in the coming weeks. In the meantime, all other menu items, including other beef products are unaffected and available" he states.

He went on further to state that "What's important today is that we've taken the action to protect the American public and promote public health." which is news to me. McDonald's certainly isn't the first place that pops to mind when thinking of public health promotion.

For the time being, it is probably best to avoid all Quarter Pounders in your local McDonald's until the E. Coli issue is resolved. I would recommend opting for a nice healthy salad instead.