McDonald's Just Removed It's Happy Meal Smile, And Customers Aren't Happy

McDonald's just got rid of its Happy Meal smile, and some consumers have taken to social media to voice their displeasure. Now, before you break out the pitchforks and torches, let me explain exactly what's going on here.

McDonald's is changing its Happy Meal to a Sad Meal for a limited time in the United Kingdom. So no, it doesn't even affect customers in America. They're doing it to promote mental health week in the U.K., which runs from May 13 to May 19. By dropping the smile, they're telling consumers that it's okay to not be happy all the time.

I think that ultimately it's for a good cause and seems to have made the headlines. However, it looks like some things have gotten lost in translation.

"We know how important it is to help stimulate open conversations about mental health in families," Louise Page, McDonald's Head of Consumer Communications & Partnerships, said. "Through this change to our Happy Meal box, we hope many more families are encouraged to kickstart positive conversations around children's emotions and wellbeing."

McDonald's Customers Up In Arms Over Happy Meal Change

I mean change is scary, and I understand that consumers are wary of companies like McDonald's when they make big changes. Several people complained on social media. One wrote, "It is very sad that you have removed the smiles from your happy meal design."

Another wrote, "So now McDonald's wants a sad meal in the UK saying it's ok not to be happy all the time? Shouldn't they instead be saying"we're sorry the liberals have made you feel miserable. We hope this Happy Meal cheers you up?"

McDonald's has removed the ? from their Happy Meal boxes for Mental Health Awareness Week! They have replaced iconic yellow smile on the side off of their Happy Meal’s with “It’s okay not to be happy all the time”. Giving the chance to swap out the smile with stickers! pic.twitter.com/NuTjW4dp1I — Santa Hawa (@SantaHawa) May 17, 2024

Yet another wrote, "In England they took the smile off the happy meal. What is this world??" Meanwhile, one person said they felt sad with the meal. They wrote, "Dang McDonald's really did remove the smile from the happy meal but it's for Mental Health Week. Says on it now "You don't have to be happy everyday" or something like that which idk makes me feel sad lol."

Another commented, "My logic 2 a happy meal as a kid was u were happy 2 have the opportunity of a take away/fast food the new campaign mcdonalds are doin removing the smile from the box as it's alright not to be happy all the time is crazy it's a happy meal cause its a treat not something everyday."

