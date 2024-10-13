McDonald's Employee Goes Viral For Telling Toxic Customer To Shove It

The customer is not always right, and I'm tired of pretending they are. A McDonald's manager stuck up for her staff and yelled at a customer, making her go viral.

The 30-second clip tells us everything we need to know about the circumstance. The manager herself hands over an order to a customer, who is filming the event. She confirms that "it's all in the bottom, see?" to confirm that whatever nitpick the customer had has been fulfilled.

When handing it over, she adds "and now you can go to a different store. We will not be serving you anymore."

Putting her foot down, the McDonald's manager blacklists the customer, going further than merely yelling at him.

McDonald's Manager Bans Annoying Customer From Store

https://x.com/travisakers/status/1845098202728427539

When the McDonald's manager informs the customer that they won't be serving him anymore, he persistently asks why.

The manager repeatedly responds to his question with an order to leave the premises and "move forward."

She finally buckles to the relentless slew of asking and responds "because every single time we make your drink it is wrong." This must have been occurring for a while to get the manager involved and on the side of her employees.

"Obviously we cannot satisfy you the first time and we're done trying." Seeing a manager stick up for their employees in such a manner is refreshing and a reminder to be polite to those doing you a service.

She ends the barrage with "so get out of my drive-through." The customer does just that with their meticulously-made drink.

Comments under the video are in full support of the manager, "good for them," and "so cathartic," can be seen below it.

Sometimes a fast food joint gets my order wrong, and on a couple of occasions I've had to go back and politely ask for it to be sorted. However, to repeatedly do this for what I'm assuming is the same drink is a strange practice.

There are many demanding fellows in the service industry, but we're typically told to bend to their claims. Not today, however, as this McDonald's manager stands up to a pesky customer to relieve her poor team.