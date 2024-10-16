McDonald’s Burgers Don’t Rot Or Mold And 3 Other Strange Facts About America’s Most Popular Fast Food Chain

I should get frequent flyer miles for being a repeat customer at my local McDonald's. There is something about their menu that really hits the spot for me. I admit that I don't have the most cultivated palate, but meh, so what? Their food tastes really good! Like me and many other patrons, you may not pause and think about why their burgers don't rot or get moldy, for example, so we have answered some of those pressing questions for you here. Even If you feel you are a McDonald's expert, read on for the real scoop on the renowned restaurants with the famous Golden Arches.

Hint: You may never look at McDonald's quite the same way again!

How Come Their Burgers Don't Rot Or Mold?

They Are Too Dry For That To Happen

Per Mashed via Serious Eats, you need to have moisture to trigger the rotting or molding process. McDonald's burgers are "thin patties cooked super fast on a hot surface, [so] they lose a ton of moisture just in the cooking process."

Cooking them using this method actually does something else that is kind of beneficial. It can potentially kill any bacteria lurking in your patty. So if you are willing to hide your burger's dryness with an extra slathering of ketchup, then chow down!

A McDonald's burger (Smith Collection / Gado via Getty Images)

The Gross Lowdown On The PlayPlace

Wear Your HazMat Suit And Have Your Kids Don Theirs!

Okay, we know that tykes are not always too careful. They don't sneeze and cough into their elbows or use a tissue when they should, and can barf at the drop of a hat. Well, according to Mashed via Reddit, the PlayPlace "should probably just be called PoopPlace for accuracy's sake." Major ick!

Employees reportedly have claimed that little visitors defecate in the ball pit, on the slides. and in the crawl tubes. What is even more yucky is the assertion that the ball pits feature "25 percent poop."

One professor via Gizmodo and Wired who was determined to learn more about contaminants in McDonald's PlayPlaces took samples from some PlayPlaces. The dismal results allegedly included staph, listeria, and other creepy stuff. The upshot was that the prof got banned from McDonald's for being

"disruptive."

McDonald's Salads Are Not Always A Healthy Option

When You Know What Is In Some Of Them, You May Go For A Burger Instead

CBC News analyzed some McDonald's salad offerings and found they are anything but healthy. For example, they looked at the kale Caesar salad with crispy chicken and Asiago Caesar dressing. It supposedly contains "730 calories, 53 grams of fat, and 1400 mg of sodium." This salad allegedly has more calories, fat, and sodium than a Double Big Mac.

The bacon ranch salad and the southwest buttermilk crispy chicken salad reportedly weigh in at 28 and 25 grams of fat respectively.

If You Crave Sodium, You Will Find Loads Of It At McDonald's

Some Of Their Food Is Allegedly Salt-Laden To An Extreme

Mashed quotes the American Heart Association as recommending "2300 mg of sodium per day, but say a more ideal amount is 1500 mg." The bacon and cheese sirloin Third Pound Burger from McDonald's contains 2030 mg of sodium. Their egg whites and hotcakes Big Breakfast comes in at 2150 mg of sodium.

Mashed finds that cringe-worthy. "With sodium being such a major concern for so many Americans, that's just unacceptable."