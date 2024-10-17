Mayra Gomez Kemp, World's First Female Game Show Host, Dies At 76 In Spain

You may not know the name Mayra Gomez Kemp, but she was a genuine TV trailblazer with a unique connection to Wheel Of Fortune. Gomez Kemp, who died at 76 on October 13, was, per Pop Culture, "the first woman in the world to host a game show...." She eventually hosted Spain's edition of Wheel OF Fortune. It was called La ruleta de la fortuna. Gomez Kemp was also a singer and an actress. What an accomplished person!

Hosting a game show is no easy feat. You have to be on your toes every minute, be able to lightly banter with contestants, keep things moving and lively, consistently bring in impressive ratings, and hopefully become a beloved figure like the late Alex Trebek of Jeopardy or the retired Pat Sajak of Wheel. That is a hefty agenda.

From what we are learning about Mayra Gomez Kemp, she did all that handily and probably much more. She flourished in a thoroughly male-dominated niche of the brutally competitive television industry. That alone is a landmark achievement that will be the cornerstone of Gomez Kemp's enduring legacy.

Mayra Gomez Kemp (Juan Naharrro Gimenez / Getty Images)

Mayra Gomez Kemp's Road To TV Fame Began In The 1980s

She Hosted A Quiz Show Called 'Un, Dos, Tres... Responda Otra Vez'

Gomez Kemp was born on Valentine's Day 1948 in Havana, Cuba. She began hosting Un, dos, tres... responda otra vez just as a stand-in for the regular host, Kiko Ledgard. She must have been doing something right! Gomez Kemp got the role full-time. She remained on the program until 1988, earning a place in the history books "as TV's first female game show host."

She Also Hosted Other Shows

Two More Successful TV Programs Had Gomez Kemp In The Hosting Role

Per the outlet, "She would go on to host La ruleta de la fortuna in the '90s. She also hosted the talk show Simplemente Mayra."

Health Problems Plagued Her In Recent Years

Gomez Kemp Had Three Kinds Of Cancer

In just four years, between 2009 and 2013,Mayra Gomez Kemp had cancers of the throat, neck, and tongue. Only the fall, which occurred at her home in Mijas, Spain, claimed her life.